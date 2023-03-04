ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given Buy Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a C$51.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$53.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACO.X. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price objective on ATCO and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CSFB boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$49.75.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Price Performance

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$40.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of C$4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.39. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$39.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.46.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.