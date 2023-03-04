Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ATCMF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Atico Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.