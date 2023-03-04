Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Up 22.7% in February

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATLCL traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $22.73. 3,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $25.44.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

