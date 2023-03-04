Atomic Wallet Coin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,447.25 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $17,447.25 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.

Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.

On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.

Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

