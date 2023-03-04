AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.91.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ACQ opened at C$23.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$587.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.78. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$20.76 and a 52-week high of C$36.50.

Insider Activity at AutoCanada

AutoCanada Company Profile

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, with a total value of C$276,006.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at C$276,006.56. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.