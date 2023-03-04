AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,899.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,652.76.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,497.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,455.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2,373.23.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 126.67 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AutoZone by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

