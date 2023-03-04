Avalanche Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $16.28 or 0.00072729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.29 billion and approximately $133.58 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00054015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00024266 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,125,227 coins and its circulating supply is 325,062,507 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

