Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in February

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the January 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of AVLNF stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. Its projects include East Kemptville Tin, Lilypad Cesium, Nechalacho Ree, Separation Rapids Lithium, and Warren Township Feldspar.

