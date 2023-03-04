Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Acquired by Littlejohn & Co. LLC

Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,150,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,081 shares during the period. Aveanna Healthcare comprises approximately 3.2% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 986.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 341,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,897. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVAH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.14.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

