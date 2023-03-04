Avid Technology’s (AVID) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVID. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Avid Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,903. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Avid Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

In other news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 309.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Stories

