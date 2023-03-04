Axie Infinity Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $44.37 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $8.92 or 0.00039963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,803,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

