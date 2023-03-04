B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Short Interest Up 23.8% in February

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 35,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,721. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

