BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Up 12.5% in February

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BABB remained flat at $0.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.11. BAB has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 10.39%. This is a positive change from BAB’s previous dividend of $0.01. BAB’s payout ratio is 66.68%.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

