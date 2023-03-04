Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Bally's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $10,735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.