Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BBDO opened at $2.25 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 138,029 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

