Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th.
Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:BBDO opened at $2.25 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
