Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.38

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.38 and traded as high as $20.35. Banco Macro shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 362,592 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Banco Macro Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Banco Macro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.0787 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

