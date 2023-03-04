Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,775,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of Kraft Heinz worth $225,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

