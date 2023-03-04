Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,075 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,394,216 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of First Republic Bank worth $182,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 276.6% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 171.3% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $457,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $322,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 209,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 38,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

NYSE:FRC opened at $123.22 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $174.21. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sterne Agee CRT boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also

