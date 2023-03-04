Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,058,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $194,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

