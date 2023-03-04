Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,512,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $170,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,261 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 992,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,036,000 after acquiring an additional 881,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

HWM opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

