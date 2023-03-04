Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,313,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $188,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

