Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,681 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $191,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,125,554,000 after buying an additional 44,792 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $4,206,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,328,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

