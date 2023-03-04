Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,290 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Vulcan Materials worth $164,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Insider Activity

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $182.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $197.76. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

