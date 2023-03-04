Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 354,320 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.64% of Chesapeake Energy worth $206,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.90.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

