Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Banyan Acquisition Stock Performance

BYN remained flat at $10.36 during trading on Friday. 92 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,361. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Banyan Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banyan Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Banyan Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,448,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banyan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banyan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Banyan Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banyan Acquisition

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

