Barclays Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $226.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.90.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $232.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,588,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,388.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 638,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,367,000 after buying an additional 613,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $124,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after buying an additional 390,858 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

