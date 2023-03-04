Barclays Raises Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $90.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RETA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ RETA opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.