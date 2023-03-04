Barclays Raises Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $90.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RETA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.00.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ RETA opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $95.00.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
