Barclays Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $53.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.24.

NYSE TREX opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Trex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

