Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,750 ($33.18) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($36.93) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($33.79) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,877.14 ($34.72).

Bunzl Stock Performance

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,939 ($35.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,084.40, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,958.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,916.16. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,542 ($30.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,249 ($39.21).

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45.40 ($0.55) per share. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,468.09%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($36.03), for a total transaction of £389,553.56 ($470,077.91). 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

