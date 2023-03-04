Barrington Research Boosts Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Price Target to $130.00

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.67.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.27. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Darrell Thomas bought 700 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at $227,803.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 13,425.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 103.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 49.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

