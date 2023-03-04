Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TuSimple by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 391,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TuSimple by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,099,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $2.03 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TuSimple Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSP. Bank of America dropped their price target on TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC cut TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.