Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,322 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,455,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,358,000 after buying an additional 399,541 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after buying an additional 598,982 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,504,000 after buying an additional 687,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after buying an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graco Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

