Bayesian Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,046,000 after buying an additional 85,020 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,625,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

HLI opened at $95.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

