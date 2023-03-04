Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $360,000 Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $1,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,663,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $1,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,663,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

NXST opened at $182.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.82. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.