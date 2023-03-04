Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,632,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 325,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Trading Up 0.6 %

HES stock opened at $141.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.06. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $1,880,060.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $1,880,060.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,726,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

