Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

Shares of PKI opened at $131.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $184.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.62.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading

