Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Below by 17.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 7.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE stock opened at $206.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $212.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.18.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

