Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 26,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $997,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.91 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.