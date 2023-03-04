Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $335,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Wendy’s by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.78.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Articles

