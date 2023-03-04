Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at $413,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of argenx by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of argenx by 5.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 467,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of argenx by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 348,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $347.02 on Friday. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $256.44 and a 1-year high of $407.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.87 and a 200-day moving average of $375.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.74.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.50.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

