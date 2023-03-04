Beldex (BDX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.45 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $148.32 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.65 or 0.07016380 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00074837 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00027713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00053649 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000293 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00024188 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

