Beldex (BDX) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Beldex has a market cap of $149.13 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.20 or 0.07007295 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00074195 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00027709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00053416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00024166 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.