Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,711 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

KFS stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on KFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kingsway Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

