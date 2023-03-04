Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML stock opened at $637.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $633.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $251.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

