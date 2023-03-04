Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,136 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,781,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth $10,472,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

TAN opened at $78.20 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

