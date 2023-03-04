Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 4,747 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

