Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 801 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after acquiring an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

LNG opened at $164.38 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

