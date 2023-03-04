Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $500,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,031,212 shares of company stock worth $995,591,784. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ABC opened at $156.15 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.