Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,527 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 600.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

BROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

BROS stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -343.47 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55.

In other Dutch Bros news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

