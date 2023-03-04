Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,247 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 237.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,214,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,983,000.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

